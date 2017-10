లోకల్ ట్రైన్ లో యువతి ముందే యువకుడి హస్తప్రయోగం... ఆ యువతి ఏం చేసిందంటే..

National

Police have slapped Sections 354 and 509 of IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman against the daily wager. The accused, who was masturbating on a Mumbai local, is a homeless man who lives on the streets of the maximum city. The Mumbai GRP on Monday arrested a 30-year-old daily wage labourer for harassing a woman and masturbating in front of her in a local train compartment.The incident took place on Saturday when the 23-year-old was travelling with her family. She recorded a video and took it to the railway police and raised a complaint. The police then collaborated her clip with that of CCTV footage from several railway stations and finally arrested Kripa Bodheba Patel, the accused on Monday.