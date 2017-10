తన భార్యతో బెడ్రూంలో స్నేహితుడు.. భర్త ఏం చేశాడో తెలుసా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The 32-year-old bartender whose chopped body was found stuffed in a refrigerator at a house in south Delhi's Saidulajaib was murdered for allegedly having an illicit affair with his friend's wife. After Badal Mandal was arrested from Rourkela in Odisha on Wednesday and brought to Delhi for interrogation, he told the cops that he had hacked Vipin Joshi to death, chopped his friend's body into pieces and stored them in the fridge to dispose of later.