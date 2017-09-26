న్యూఢిల్లీ : తనపై పెట్టిన కేసును ఉపసంహరించుకోకుంటే నీ నగ్నచిత్రాలు, వీడియోలను ఆన్లైన్లో అప్లోడ్ చేస్తానంటూ భార్యను బెదిరించిన భర్త బాగోతమిది. ఈ ఘటన దేశ రాజధాని నగరం ఢిల్లీలో వెలుగుచూసింది.
న్యూఢిల్లీలోని మంగోల్ పురి ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన ఓ యువకుడు అదే ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన ఓ యువతిపై చాందినీమహల్ లో గత ఏడాది అత్యాచారం చేశాడు. యువతి అత్యాచారం కేసు పెట్టడంతో భయపడిన ఆ యువకుడు బాధిత యువతిని పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నాడు.
వారి పెళ్లితో అతడిపై ఉన్న అత్యాచారం కేసును కోర్టు కొట్టేసింది. తనపై ఉన్న కేసు కొట్టివేయడంతో అతడిలో రాక్షసుడు మళ్లీ జూలు విదిల్చాడు. ఎలాగైనా భార్యను వదిలించుకోవాలని చిత్రహింసలు పెట్టాడు.
దీంతో అతడి భార్య మళ్లీ అతడిపై కేసు పెట్టింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో భార్య పెట్టిన కేసును ఉపసంహరించుకోవాలని.. లేదంటే ఆమె నగ్న చిత్రాలు, వీడియోలు ఆన్లైన్లో అప్లోడ్ చేస్తానంటూ భర్త బెదిరించాడు. ఈ మేరకు మళ్లీ అతడి భార్య ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు అతడిపై మరో కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు.
A Hauz Qazi woman who married her alleged rapist recently lodged a police complaint against her husband for threatening to leak her private photographs. accused her husband, a Mangolpuri resident, of calling her from different numbers, threatening to upload private photos and videos of her on social media websites. She lodged a complaint at the Hauz Qazi police station, following which a case was filed against the husband under the IT Act and for distributing obscene content. The accused allegedly raped the woman in early 2016, after which she lodged a complaint at the Chandni Mahal police station, sources said. Fearing arrest, the man offered to marry Muskan, and the marriage was solemnised in December.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 11:22 [IST]