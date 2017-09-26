National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Hauz Qazi woman who married her alleged rapist recently lodged a police complaint against her husband for threatening to leak her private photographs. accused her husband, a Mangolpuri resident, of calling her from different numbers, threatening to upload private photos and videos of her on social media websites. She lodged a complaint at the Hauz Qazi police station, following which a case was filed against the husband under the IT Act and for distributing obscene content. The accused allegedly raped the woman in early 2016, after which she lodged a complaint at the Chandni Mahal police station, sources said. Fearing arrest, the man offered to marry Muskan, and the marriage was solemnised in December.