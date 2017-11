షాకింగ్: దాటుదామని రైలు కింద దూరాడు.. అంతలో రైలు కదిలింది..

National

In a moment nothing short of a miracle, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district walked away unhurt after a goods train passed over him. The man was trying to get to the other side of the tracks when the train started moving. With no option left, he laid flat on the tracks. The incident happened on November 15 at Deoria's Bankata Railway Station.