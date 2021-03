రైల్వేలో రూ.లక్ష కోట్లు ప్రైవేటు చేతికి -ఆస్తుల అమ్మకంలో మోదీ సర్కార్ జోరు -శాఖలవారీగా టార్గెట్లు ఇవే

English summary

The government is targeting half its asset monetisation target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore from railways and telecom. After deliberations with ministries and departments it has fixed a Rs 90,000 crore target for the railways and Rs 40,000 crore target for telecom. Niti Aayog is setting up a dashboard for tracking the progress. The strategy has been worked out by a committee of secretaries, headed by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.