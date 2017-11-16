మీడియాకు మోడీ శుభాకాంక్షలు: నేడే నేషనల్ ప్రెస్ డే ఎందుకంటే?

న్యూఢిల్లీ: జాతీయ పత్రికా దినోత్సవం(నేషనల్ ప్రెస్ డే) సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ మీడియా ప్రతినిధులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఢిల్లీలోని విజ్ఞాన్‌భవన్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ పాల్గొన్నారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ.. మీడియాపై అతినియంత్రణ తగదన్నారు. మీడియాపై బయటి ఒత్తిడి సమాజానికి మంచిది కాదన్నారు. తప్పుల ఆధారంగా మీడియాపై ఓ అభిప్రాయానికి రావడం సరికాదన్నారు.

మనలో తప్పులు ప్రతీ ఒక్కరు చేస్తారని అన్నారు. మీడియా పనితీరులో మేం జోక్యం చేసుకోబోమన్నారు. ప్రభుత్వానికి సూచనలు చేయడంలో మీడియాది కీలక పాత్ర అని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు. ప్రభుత్వానికి, ప్రజలకు మీడియా వారధిలా పనిచేయాలన్నారు.

My greetings to all friends in the media on National Press Day. I appreciate the hardwork of our media, especially the reporters & camerapersons, who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news that shapes national as well as global discourse. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2017

A free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. We are fully committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms. May our media space be used more and more to showcase the skills, strengths and creativity of 125 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2017

The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. Over the last three years, the media has added great strength to ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and effectively furthered the message of cleanliness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2017

In this day and age we are seeing the rise of social media and news being consumed through mobile phones. I am sure these advancements will further the reach of the media and make the media space even more democratic and participative. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2017

పత్రికా దినోత్సవం నేడే ఎందుకంటే..?

మన దేశంలో ప్రతి సంవత్సరం నవంబర్ 16 న జాతీయ పత్రికా దినోత్సవం జరుపుకుంటారు. 1956లో భారత తొలి ప్రెస్ కమిషన్ సిఫార్స్ మేరకు 1966 నవంబర్‌ను 16వ తేదీన ప్రెస్ కౌన్సిల్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియాను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. అందుకే అప్పటి నుంచి ప్రతి సంవత్సరం నవంబర్ 16న జాతీయ పత్రికా దినోత్సవాన్ని జరుపుకుంటున్నారు.

