జనాదరణలో మోడీయే టాప్.. ఆమడ దూరంలో రాహుల్!

Ramesh Babu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains "by far" the most popular figure in Indian politics, the Pew said today, releasing the main findings of its latest survey conducted among 2,464 respondents in India. Modi at 88 per cent is 30 points ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (58%), 31 points ahead of Congress president Sonia Gandhi (57%) and 49 points ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (39%), said the survey conducted between February 21 and March 10 this year. Pew said the public's "positive assessment" of Modi is buoyed by "growing contentment" with the Indian economy: more than eight-in-ten say economic conditions are "good", up 19 percentage points since immediately before the 2014 election. The share of adults who say the economy is "very good " (30%) has tripled in the past three years, it added.