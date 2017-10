మందుల కోసం వెళ్లి.. అత్తగారిల్లు మరిచి, ఊరుకాని ఊరిలో.. రాత్రంతా.. బిక్కుబిక్కుమంటూ...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A shocking incident has been emerged from Noida where A newly married woman forgot way of her in laws house due to veil in Greater Noida. Her name is Puja. She was married to man who is working as Driver. Her in-law name is Ramvathi. On September 30 Evening.. Puja went Bilaspur where she wants to meet a doctor to brought medicines. While returning she forget her in-laws area and went to Bundelkheda. Locals tried to bring her back to her in-laws house but she don't know atleast the name of the area where her in-laws staying.