చిరాగ్ వ్యూహమా... బీజేపీ లోపాయకారి ఒప్పందమా... బీహార్‌ ఓటర్లలో బిగ్ కన్ఫ్యూజన్...

Days ahead of polls in Bihar, Chirag Paswan stepped up his campaign in the state on Sunday and requested the BJP voters who do not support Nitish Kumar to vote for LJP.In a tweet the LJP Chief said, “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government.