ఆ ర్యాలీకి , బీహార్ ఎన్నికలకు లేని కోవిడ్ రూల్స్ రైతులకేనా .. యోగేంద్ర యాదవ్ సూటిప్రశ్న

English summary

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, detained by the Haryana Police at Gurugram, questioned why the state's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala recently held a rally with farmers if the coronavirus pandemic was the cause for crackdown on protesting farmers. "It is a very strange pandemic," said in a jibe at the state's BJP government led by Manoharlal Khattar."Three days ago, Dushyant Chautala rallied thousands of farmers. No mask. No social distancing. Then there is no pandemic. Bihar election - no pandemic. When farmers gather, then there is pandemic. This must be a very strange disease," he added.