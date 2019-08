English summary

central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kashmir may not get any new leaves at a time when a cloud of panic has spread across Kashmir Valley over security-based threats. The government, citing security-based threats and possible terror attacks, on Friday asked Amarnath yatra pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley and leave as soon as possible. According to the J&K administration, this is one of the main reasons behind the troop deployment in the Valley. CRPF has now said that it has put constraints on the leaves of its personnel in Kashmir.