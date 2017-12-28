National

Ramesh Babu

Kulbhushan Jadhav was forced to see his mother and wife in the form of "widows", without their mangalsutra, bindi and bangles, when they met in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said in a stinging statement in parliament on the way the family was treated in Pakistan. "The first question that Kulbhushan Jadhav asked his mother during their meeting in Pakistan was - is Baba (father) ok? Because looking at his mother like this, he thought something had happened." Ms Swaraj said Pakistan used the emotional reunion after 22 months as a propaganda tool. "There was violation after violation of human rights. Pakistan should be condemned in the strongest words for this behaviour," said the minister.