సరిహద్దు ఉగ్రవాదంతో ముప్పు - సవాళ్లను అధిగమిస్తేనే శాంతి - సార్క్ సమావేశంలో జైశంకర్

English summary

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said Thursday that cross-border terrorism remains one of the main challenges that need to be overcome to make the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) more meaningful. Jaishankar tweeted after the virtual SAARC foreign ministers’ meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, that “cross-border terrorism, blocking connectivity and obstructing trade are three key challenges that SAARC must overcome”. “Only then will we see enduring peace, prosperity and security in our south Asia region,” he said.