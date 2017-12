National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

On the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused his attack on Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of the Ayodhya dispute till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and panned Congress for linking the issue with polls. “Yesterday in the Supreme Court, a Congress MP Kapil Sibal was arguing for the Babri Masjid. He is entitled to do that but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with elections. They are least bothered about the nation,” Modi said at a rally in Dhandhuka.