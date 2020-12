25న రైతులతో ప్రధాని మోదీ సంవాదం -బీజేపీ నేతృత్వంలో 2500 చోట్ల -నిరసనగా యూపీ-ఢిల్లీ సరిహద్దు బంద్

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said. The party will hold “kisan samvad" at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh. as Modi has indicated his government won't back down on new laws that seek to open up India's agriculture markets, as tens of thousands of farmers continue to protest on the outskirts of Delhi.