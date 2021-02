నియంతల పేర్లతో రాహుల్ గాంధీ షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్ -మోదీని టార్గెట్ చేయబోయి నవ్వులపాలు

English summary

Congress leader and scion of the Nehru Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi today posted a Tweet listing the names of dictators with names starting with the letter ‘m’, in an apparent jibe on India’s current prime minister Narendra Modi. Social media users also questioned why Rahul decided to skip Chinese leader Mao Zedong, Motilal Nehru, manmohan singh, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, in the same lot.