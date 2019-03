రాహుల్ గాంధీ దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఎంట్రీకి ఆ స్థానమే ఎందుకు?

English summary

For the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the total number of electors in Wayanad was 11,02,097. Shanavas got 410,703 votes, which was 49.86% of votes polled. He defeated M Rahmatullam of the CPI, who got 257,264 (31.23%). Compared to 2009, Shanavas had a tough time winning the seat in 2014, scraping through with a little more than 20,000 votes over the second-placed CPI candidate to become one of the 44 Congress MPs in the last Lok Sabha. In 2014, Shanavas got 377,035 votes or 30.18% of the votes polled compared to CPI's Sathyan Mokeri who got 356,165 votes or 28.51%. However, that election saw the BJP placed third with its candidate PR Rasmilnath bagging 80,752 votes (6.46%). The BJP’s votes had gone up from the 3.85% - 31,687 votes - it had polled in 2009.