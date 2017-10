రాహుల్ గాంధీని సీక్రెట్ గా కలిసిన హార్దిక్ పటేల్!

National

Ramesh Babu



Patidar leader Hardik Patel reportedly met Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for about 40 minutes at The Ummed hotel in the city on Monday, triggering speculation that the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener might join a "broader" anti-BJP alliance. On the same day, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor+ joined the Congress at a rally in Gandhinagar. The "secret" meeting reportedly took place after Hardik had claimed that he would not be able to meet the Gandhi scion on Monday morning as he would be at a public function in Mandal town, 87km from Ahmedabad. Hardik reached Mandal around 7.30pm on Monday to address the meeting and apologized for the delay.