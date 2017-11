రాహుల్ అధ్యక్షుడైతే దేశంలో కాంగ్రెస్ లేనట్టే: సీఎం యోగి ఎద్దేవా

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress' move to elevate him as party president would make "easier" the BJP's task to make India "Congress-mukt". The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president. "By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt'," Adityanath said. The chief minister said, "Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come."