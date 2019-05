English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying while he speaks of love, Congress leaders insult and abuse him by calling him "bandar", "chooha", "saanp" and "bichchu". Speaking at a rally in Kurukshetra, PM Modi on Wednesday said, "Some of their leaders call me Hitler, Mussolini while the others call me indecent, ill-mannered. Others call me rabies-infected monkey, rat, snake and scorpion." "So many times have they crossed all limits of decency by abusing me. This shows in their dictionary of love. They have called me a stupid Prime Minister, called me maut ka saudagar. This is how they show love," said PM Modi at the rally.