రైల్వేలో 36 ఏళ్ల వీఐపీ సంస్కృతికి చరమగీతం, ఇళ్లలో కూడా పని చేయొద్దు

The railway ministry has asked its senior staff to slug it out - at home and at work - as part of steps to end the VIP culture in India's national transporter. In an unprecedented move, the ministry has brought to an end a 36-year-old protocol where it was mandatory for general managers to present themselves on arrival and departure of the Railway Board chairman and other board members during zonal visits.