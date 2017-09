విద్యార్థినిపై స్కూల్ డైరెక్టర్, టీచర్ సామూహిక అత్యాచారం, బలవంతంగా అబార్షన్..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A minor girl from Rajasthan’s Sikar was allegedly gang-raped by the school owner and a teacher. The 12th standard student was studying in Janta Bal Niketan School in Ajeetgarh area and according to reports, the school’s owner Jagdish and a teacher, Jagat Singh, had been sexually abusing the girl for a few months. The incident came to light when the girl got pregnant and the duo tried to get fetus aborted at a hospital in a nearby town. The girl returned home and started bleeding heavily, the alarmed parents rushed her to a hospital in Ajeetgarh where the doctors informed her parents about the rape and abortion. The minor’s condition is critical and she has been shifted to hospital in Jaipur.