ఆడపిల్లకు బుద్ధి నేర్పితేనే అత్యాచారాలు తగ్గుతాయి, ప్రభుత్వ చర్యలతోకాదు: బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

English summary

Amid massive outrage over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who died in Delhi on Tuesday, a BJP MLA from UP's Ballia has said: "It's the duty of all mothers and fathers to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments." "I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to sword or might)," the BJP's Surendra Singh said.