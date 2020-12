బీహార్: నితీశ్ సర్కారుకు గండం -ఆర్జేడీలోకి 17మంది జేడీయూ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు! -సీఎం ఘాటు రియాక్షన్ అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ లో

English summary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dismissed as "totally baseless" the claim by opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak who said that 17 MLAs of ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) are in touch with the RJD and more will cross over very soon. While talking to ANI, Rajak, who joined the RJD before the Assembly elections said that the defection of the MLAs has been put on hold since the RJD hoped that more would like to follow suit.