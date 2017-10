అంబానీ డ్రైవర్ జీతమెంతో తెలుసా?: నెట్టింట్లో హాట్ టాపిక్ ఇదే!

National

A video showing how much Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns in a month has gone viral on the Internet. The video reveals the selection procedure of how the driver for India’s richest person – Ambani – is selected. Once the driver is trained, he has to pass several tests and once he gets selected for the job, he is paid a whopping Rs 2 lakh per month as salary.