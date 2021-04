సీజేఐ రమణ బెంచ్ సంచలన ఆదేశాలు -ఢిల్లీ ఆస్పత్రికి సిద్ధిక్‌ కప్పన్‌ -యోగి సర్కారుకు షాక్ -అసాధారణ వాదనలు

English summary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that Kerala journalist Siddiqque Kappan be shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Jail to Delhi for his covid-19 treatment. "But he shall be sent back to Mathura jail once he recovers," the Supreme Court said. The order was passed by a Bench of Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna. The Court has also granted liberty to Siddiqque Kappan to approach an appropriate forum challenging his arrest or for any other relief.