షాకింగ్: మదరసాలో 51 మంది అమ్మాయిలపై లైంగిక వేధింపులు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a shocking case, 51 girls were allegedly held hostage and sexually abused by the manager of a madrasa in Lucknow's Shahadatganj area. The girls were rescued on Friday by the police. The accused manager has also been arrested. More than 125 girls study at the madrasa, said the police. Some girls filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them. At the time of the raids conducted by a joint team of Lucknow police, 51 girls were held hostage in the premises of the madrasa, all of whom were rescued. According to reports, victims slipped pieces of paper mentioning their ordeal at neighbours' houses, who then took the matter to law enforcement agencies.