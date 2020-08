English summary

Single day spike 69,239 Covid-19 positive cases and 912 deaths reported in India in the past 24 hours. The tally of Coronavirus crosses 30 lakh mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases reached at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 discharges. The total deaths reports as 56,706.