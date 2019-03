వేడిగా ఉందా? వచ్చి నా ఒళ్లో కూర్చో: మహిళ పట్ల ఉబేర్ క్యాబ్ డ్రైవర్ దురుసు ప్రవర్తన

@Uber_Delhi @Uber @Uber_Support rude and creepy driver. I demand action. First he refused to turn on ac then says garmi lag rahi hai to age mere godi me baith jao. He also ended trip moments after starting to drive and forced me out. This is when I was with husband. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/qE40ib3B5d

Uber is in news again. A woman in Delhi on Tuesday accused a driver of cab aggregator Uber for misbehaving with her. Amrita Das, a Delhi-based journalist, took to Twitter to share her ordeal. Das said that she was with her husband when the incident took place. She tagged Uber and demanded action against the driver. "Rude and creepy driver. I demand action. First he refused to turn on the air conditioner, then says garmi lag rahi hai to aage mere godi me baith jao [If you are feeling hot then come and sit on my lap]. He also ended the trip, moments after starting to drive and forced me out. This is when I was with husband," Das Tweeted.