English summary

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died due to cardio-respiratory arrest on Friday at a private MGM hospital in Chennai. The legendary singer's funeral will take place at the family’s farmhouse Tamaraipakam near Red Hills, situated 50 km from Chennai. His mortal remains will be kept at the farmhouse for the people to pay their last respects. Arrangements are being made to shift the demised body of the singer to the farmhouse. A huge gathering of the people has attended at the farmhouse of the singer's family. According to sources, the late singer's last rites will be performed at the farmhouse with state honours.