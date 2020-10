English summary

This incident was barely ten days after the Hathras atrocity. Thousands of kilometers away in Arunachal Pradesh, Ranjana (name changed) was declared guilty by a Kangaroo court.“No it wasn’t a love affair, but Ritul (name changed) was aware of my state. He knew that my husband for five years brutally assaulted me every day. I had a miscarriage when he kicked me in my abdomen one night. After that there was one more miscarriage. I had to be admitted once in the hospital when the brutality was extreme. My mother-in-law sided her son to hit me and this was routine. Several meetings between my family and the in-laws were not fruitful and my fate did not change,” says Ranjana with her head covered with a scarf.