కోర్టుల్లో సీసీ టీవీ కెమెరాల ఏర్పాటు జరగాల్సిందే: సుప్రీంకోర్టు

There is no need for privacy in courtrooms as nothing private happens there, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it favoured early installation of close circuit televisions in the courts. The top court said the installation of CCTV cameras in the courts would be in larger public interest, discipline and security. A bench of Justices AK Goel and UU Lalit also sought a report from the Centre on the progress made on the issue in compliance with its earlier order in the matter.