కరోనా సంక్షోభం వేళ .. నిశ్శబ్దంగా ప్రేక్షక పాత్ర పోషించలేమని సుప్రీం కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

The Supreme Court today again clarified that while taking up the shortage of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and other supplies in the Covid crisis, it did not intend to stop High Courts from hearing petitions in various states. The court said it intended to play a complimentary role and could not be a silent spectator at this time. "There are certain national issues to be dealt by the Supreme Court. At a time of national crisis, Supreme Court cannot be silent spectator," the Supreme Court said.