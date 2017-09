రండి.. పాతిపెడతాం: పాక్ పై ఆర్మీ చీఫ్ రావత్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday warned Pakistan that it should desist from promoting cross-border terrorism, stressing that India has a range of retaliatory options available to thwart its nefarious designs like it showed through the cross-border "surgical strikes" a year ago. The Indian Army, with a strong counter-infiltration grid along the 778-km Line of Control and robust counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, is also ready to keep on "welcoming" infiltrating terrorists and "burying them two-and-a-half feet under the ground", said Gen Rawat.