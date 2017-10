అదేమైనా పవిత్ర పూజా స్థలమా?: తాజ్ మహల్ పై వక్ఫ్ బోర్డు చైర్మన్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on Tuesday jumped into the controversy surrounding the Taj Mahal, saying that the monument cannot be a symbol of "worship." He also alleged that "most Mughals were 'aiyaash'" or 'dissolute.' "The Taj Mahal can be a symbol of love but not of worship. Apart from one or two, most Mughals were 'aiyaash'. Muslims don't consider them idols," chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi told.