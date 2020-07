తాజ్ మహల్ క్లోజ్: గోల్కొండ, హంపి సహా అన్ని చారిత్రక కట్టడాల్లో అనుమతి ఉన్నా.. అక్కడ మాత్రం

English summary

Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is not likely to be re-opened soon as the authorities have decided to keep it closed for the public due to the prevailing COVID-19 condition in Agra. Other monuments like Fatehpur Sikri Fort, Itmad-ud-Daula, and Agra Fort will also remain closed in Agra district. The official statement said, "Taj Mahal monument falls under the jurisdiction of Tajganj police station, which is currently a containment zone. Fatehpur Sikri Fort, Itmad-ud-Daula, and Agra Fort, etc are also in the Buffer Zones. Opening of these monuments may increase the spread of COVID-19."