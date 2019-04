రాహుల్ గాంధీకి ఊహించని పోటీ! వాయనాడ్ లోక్ సభ బరిలో ఎలక్షన్ కింగ్

English summary

A man from Salem district in Tamil Nadu is knows as the Election King. The man's name is K Padmarajan he has found his way to Limca Book of Records three time. Padmarajan has been contesting elections since 1988. But, the Election King has the rare credit to his name for failing every election that he has contested in. From local panchayat elections to the presidential elections, Padmarajan has participated in every one of them. He has fought against Atal Bihari Vajpayee, J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi, AK Anthony, PV Narasimha Rao, KR Narayanan, SM Krishna, former prime minister Manmohan Singh (in Rajya Sabha polls) and former president Pranab Mukherjee, MK Stalin, Vijayakanth and the list goes on.