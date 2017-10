అతడు ఆమె కన్నా మూడేళ్లు చిన్న.. అయినా ఇద్దరూ జంప్, సహజీవనం!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Vishrantwadi police have booked a 19-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping and performing a fraudulent marriage with a 16-year-old boy at Adarsh Nagar, Dighi. Missing complaints for both the boy and girl were filed by their parents last month and they were found in Dighi on Wednesday. The duo was brought to the police station where the girl, identified as Pratiksha Bhosale of Dapodi, was arrested. The mother of the kidnapped teen has filed a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police, claiming that Bhosale abducted her son and performed a fake marriage.