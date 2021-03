మన్సుఖ్ హిరెన్ కేసు పత్రాలను ఎన్ఐఏకు అప్పగించాలని ఏటీఎస్ కు థానే కోర్టు ఆదేశం

English summary

A Thane court on Wednesday ordered the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) to hand over all documents in the Mansukh Hiran death case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).The case - involving the death of a man said to be the owner of the explosives-filled SUV found near the home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani earlier this month - had been transferred by the Home Ministry to the central agency last week.