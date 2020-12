ఆ జిల్లా పరిషత్ స్కూలు టీచర్ కు గ్లోబల్ టీచర్ అవార్డు .. విశ్వగురువుగా గుర్తింపు .. రూ. 7కోట్ల నగదు

English summary

It is a proud moment for the zilla parishad schools in Maharashtra, as one of their educators, 31-year-old Ranjitsinh Disale, has become the first teacher from India to win the prestigious $1-million Global Teacher Prize for innovation in teaching. The award is bestowed by London-based Varkey Foundation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). The winners were announced by actor-writer Stephen Fry in an online ceremony from the Natural History Museum, London,