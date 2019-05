టైమ్స్ నౌ వీఎంఆర్ ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ .. యూపీలో ఎన్డీఏకు గట్టి దెబ్బ కొట్టనున్న మహాఘట్ బంధన్

English summary

In Uttar Pradesh, the seat share of the BJP-led NDA will decline from 73 in 2014 to 56 in 2019, as predicted by Times Now-VMR exit poll, which has come out four days before the announcement of results on May 23. The exit poll says SP-BSP-RLD will secure 20 seats. The parties that are now in coalition under the mahagathbandhan had between themselves won five seats in 2014. The survey predicts just two seats for the Congress in 2019. The grand old party had got only two seats in 2014. The others, who failed to win even a single seat in 2014, are expected to win two seats this year. There are 80 parliamentary seats in the state.