కార్టూన్ దెబ్బ: సీఎం, కలెక్టర్, ఎస్పీలు నగ్నంగా.., తమిళ కార్టూనిస్ట్ బాల అరెస్టు, బెయిల్ పై విడుదల

Ramesh Babu

Prominent cartoonist G Bala alias Balakrishnan was granted bail on Monday morning, a day after being arrested for a cartoon depicting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami allegedly in a distasteful manner over a poor family’s suicide.Bala’s arrest by a special Tirunelveli District Crime Branch Police team had led to uproar on social media and criticism by opposition parties. Protesting the arrest, Chennai Press Club had announced a demonstration in the state capital on Monday.