కాంగ్రెస్ దొంగే.. కానీ బీజేపీ గజదొంగ: హార్దిక్ పటేల్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Patidar stir leader Hardik Patel on Monday called the Congress a “chor” (thief) and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a “mahachor” (super thief) and said he will support the grand old party in order to defeat the saffron outfit in Gujarat, where the crucial assembly elections are due later this year. “But have patience. Do not support (Congress) just now,” Patel said addressing a public rally at Mandal in north Gujarat, where he reached a couple of hours late on Monday night. He also admitted he was present at a luxury hotel in Ahmedabad at the same time when the Congress’ vice president Rahul Gandhi checked into the premises but said he did not meet him amid swirling speculations they spoke to each other.