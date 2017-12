కాలు తగిలితే సారీ చెప్పా: జైరా కేసులో నిందితుడు, 'నా భర్త అలాంటివాడు కాదు'

National

Srinivas G

English summary

The man accused of molesting a Bollywood teen actor during a Vistara Delhi-Mumbai flight has told police his leg touched the star unintentionally and that he even apologised to her after she raised an alarm.The man accused of molesting a Bollywood teen actor during a Vistara Delhi-Mumbai flight has told police his leg touched the star unintentionally and that he even apologised to her after she raised an alarm.