“To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit,” the US president wrote about the 15-minute visit. Many were surprised that Trump did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi in visitors’ book. Unlike Trump, former US President Barack Obama, on his visit to India in 2010, had hailed Gandhi as “a hero not just to India but to the world”. After visiting Mani Bhavan, Gandhi located in South Mumbai, Obama wrote in the visitors' book, "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world.”