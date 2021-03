English summary

On February 14 and 25, an advertisement appeared on the front pages of newspapers such as Prabhat Khabar and Sanmarg. The ad featured a beaming Narendra Modi alongside a smiling woman who said she had got a roof over her head thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The ad stated that 24 lakh families had become "atmanirbhar", or self-sufficient, thanks to this scheme