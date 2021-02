ఉత్తరాఖండ్ జల విలయం: 26కు చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, 171 మంది కోసం అర్ధరాత్రి గాలింపు

ITBP personnel, 8th Battalion carried nearly 100 bags of ration & utility items from Lata village base(Temporary Helipad) & control station to villages of Jugaju & Juwagwar. The villages got cut-off from connectivity due to floods in Dhauli Ganga, #Uttarakhand



