కాశ్మీర్.. మరో సిరియా: అలా మారకూడదనే: రాజకీయాల్లో జోక్యం చేసుకోలేం..! ఈయూ ప్రతినిధులు

They then took a tour around Dal Lake and visited the Indian Army headquarters in Srinagar. “I have seen how terrorism can destroy a place, harm a country… Last month I was in Syria and I saw the destruction terrorism can cause… and we do not want Kashmir to end up like that,” said one EU MP. A day ahead of the formal bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the EU panel touring Kashmir said that they don’t intend to meddle in India’s politics, as several questions have been raised over allowing the 23-member delegation to locked down Kashmir where national leaders are barred to visit.