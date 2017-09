National

A class 11 girl from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district committed suicide on Friday night after she was scolded by her elder brother for spending too much time on Facebook. The girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom, informed the family members. The girl took this extreme step when she was alone on Friday evening as her family members had gone to a hospital to visit a relative.