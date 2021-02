English summary

Tuesday’s 30-minute-long farewell speech, in which Azad recounted his almost five-decade-long political journey, gave the sense that there is no chance of him being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress hasn’t yet officially dismissed the possibility, but ever since Mallikarjun Kharge, former leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, became a Rajya Sabha member, it has been widely expected that he will take over as leader of the opposition in the Upper House from Azad.